    Tripler Army Medical Center Student Detachment Change of Command [Image 7 of 10]

    Tripler Army Medical Center Student Detachment Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by June Keawe 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    A big welcome to Capt. Ambar M. Gresens, who took command of Tripler Army Medical Center Student Detachment during a ceremony on Spartan Field on June 16.

    The TAMC Student Detachment also said goodbye to Capt. Jesse A. Stephens, the unit’s outgoing commander. Thank you, Capt. Jesse A. Stephens for your service to TAMC Student Detachment!

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023
    Photo ID: 7884768
    VIRIN: 230616-D-PA238-6904
    Resolution: 4401x3697
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

