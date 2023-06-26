Tripler Army Medical Center Student Detachment Change of Command

A big welcome to Capt. Ambar M. Gresens, who took command of Tripler Army Medical Center Student Detachment during a ceremony on Spartan Field on June 16.



The TAMC Student Detachment also said goodbye to Capt. Jesse A. Stephens, the unit’s outgoing commander. Thank you, Capt. Jesse A. Stephens for your service to TAMC Student Detachment!

