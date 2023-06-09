230609-N-LN782-1325 (Jun. 09, 2023) The reviewing officer was Captain Walter Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron FIFTEEN (CDS 15) and members of the official party salute the colors during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
This work, Recruit Training Command June 09, 2023 Pass-In-Review, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.