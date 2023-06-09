230609-N-LN782-1501 (Jun. 09, 2023) A graduating sailor holds his child after Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7884157
|VIRIN:
|230609-N-LN782-1501
|Resolution:
|7264x4843
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command June 09, 2023 Pass-In-Review [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
