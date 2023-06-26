Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    METC Program Creates Path to College Degrees [Image 2 of 2]

    METC Program Creates Path to College Degrees

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Master Sgt. Adrian Welch, center, grades Soldiers conducting trauma lane training when he was an instructor for the U.S. Army 68W Phase 3 Advanced Leaders Course. Currently serving as the Army Reserve Senior Career Management Non-Commissioned Officer at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Welch earned two college degrees through the Medical Education and Training Campus' Degree Bridge program years after graduating from the Army’s 91W Healthcare Specialist course (now the 68W Combat Medic Specialist Training Program) in July 2003, several years before it transitioned to METC.

