Master Sgt. Adrian Welch, the Army Reserve Senior Career Management Non-Commissioned Officer at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, earned two college degrees through the Medical Education and Training Campus' Degree Bridge program. Welch took advantage of the program years after graduating from the Army’s 91W Healthcare Specialist course (now the 68W Combat Medic Specialist Training Program) in July 2003, several years before METC was established.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:23 Photo ID: 7883547 VIRIN: 230623-A-ZZ888-1001 Resolution: 522x652 Size: 47.3 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, METC Program Creates Path to College Degrees [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.