    METC Program Creates Path to College Degrees [Image 1 of 2]

    METC Program Creates Path to College Degrees

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Education Training Campus

    Master Sgt. Adrian Welch, the Army Reserve Senior Career Management Non-Commissioned Officer at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, earned two college degrees through the Medical Education and Training Campus' Degree Bridge program. Welch took advantage of the program years after graduating from the Army’s 91W Healthcare Specialist course (now the 68W Combat Medic Specialist Training Program) in July 2003, several years before METC was established.

