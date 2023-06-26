Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTARNG's 1109th TASMG Commemorates Juneteenth [Image 14 of 14]

    CTARNG's 1109th TASMG Commemorates Juneteenth

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Rebecca Washington, left, U.S. Army Capt. Shaneka Ashman, center-left, pose for a photo with U.S. Army Col. Stephan Nowakowski, center-right, commander of the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Savino, right, command sergeant major of the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, during the 1109th TASMG’s Juneteenth commemoration at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, June 15, 2023. The event, which commemorates the freeing of the last slaves in Texas by the U.S. Army on June 19th, 1865, featured games, food, and a presentation on the history of the holiday delivered by guest speaker U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Retired) Annette Buford-Frost. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    1109th TASMG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group

