U.S. Army Sgt. Rebecca Washington, left, U.S. Army Capt. Shaneka Ashman, center-left, pose for a photo with U.S. Army Col. Stephan Nowakowski, center-right, commander of the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Savino, right, command sergeant major of the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, during the 1109th TASMG’s Juneteenth commemoration at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, June 15, 2023. The event, which commemorates the freeing of the last slaves in Texas by the U.S. Army on June 19th, 1865, featured games, food, and a presentation on the history of the holiday delivered by guest speaker U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Retired) Annette Buford-Frost. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:02 Photo ID: 7883535 VIRIN: 230615-Z-QC464-2126 Resolution: 5799x3866 Size: 23.56 MB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTARNG's 1109th TASMG Commemorates Juneteenth [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.