    CTARNG's 1109th TASMG Commemorates Juneteenth [Image 13 of 14]

    CTARNG's 1109th TASMG Commemorates Juneteenth

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Connecticut Army National Guard listen to guest speaker U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Retired) Annette Buford-Frost during the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group’s Juneteenth commemoration at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, June 15, 2023. Frost explained the history of Juneteenth, highlighting the Army’s involvement in the holiday, and discussed how the holiday has evolved since the first anniversary held in 1866. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:02
    Photo ID: 7883531
    VIRIN: 230615-Z-QC464-2120
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 29.13 MB
    Location: NIANTIC, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTARNG's 1109th TASMG Commemorates Juneteenth [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    1109th TASMG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group

