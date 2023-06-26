U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Connecticut Army National Guard listen to guest speaker U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Retired) Annette Buford-Frost during the 1109th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group’s Juneteenth commemoration at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, June 15, 2023. Frost explained the history of Juneteenth, highlighting the Army’s involvement in the holiday, and discussed how the holiday has evolved since the first anniversary held in 1866. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:02 Photo ID: 7883531 VIRIN: 230615-Z-QC464-2120 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 29.13 MB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTARNG's 1109th TASMG Commemorates Juneteenth [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.