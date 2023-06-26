U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment march back to their staging area during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 22, 2023. Lt. Col. David Henderson relinquished command to Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7883344 VIRIN: 230622-A-XB890-1055 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.26 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-6FA Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.