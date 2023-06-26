Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-6FA Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    1-6FA Change of Command Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment pass the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 22, 2023. Lt. Col. David Henderson relinquished command to Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    This work, 1-6FA Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

