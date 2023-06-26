Steven Howe, former Kaiserslautern High School student, stands with his baseball team and his father in August of 1965 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This newspaper clipping was provided by Howe from his collection of paperwork from his time living in Europe. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 08:26 Photo ID: 7883212 VIRIN: 230627-F-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 3656x2839 Size: 1.54 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former military child revisits Ramstein AB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.