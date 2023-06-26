Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former military child revisits Ramstein AB [Image 1 of 2]

    Former military child revisits Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Steven Howe, former Kaiserslautern High School student, stands with his grandson Mark Sesholtz outside of the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2023. Howe experienced the military lifestyle throughout his father's Air Force career and lived in Ramstein, Germany from 1965-1968. Howe has traveled to Europe several times since his family moved back to the United States and he looks fondly on his time spent here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

