Former military child revisits Ramstein AB

Steven Howe, former Kaiserslautern High School student, stands with his grandson Mark Sesholtz outside of the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20, 2023. Howe experienced the military lifestyle throughout his father's Air Force career and lived in Ramstein, Germany from 1965-1968. Howe has traveled to Europe several times since his family moved back to the United States and he looks fondly on his time spent here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023