Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home [Image 6 of 7]

    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home

    WUNSTORF, NI, GERMANY

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Chavez, left, an aerial porter with the 146th Contingency Response Flight, 146th Airlift Wing, California National Guard, helps to load a C-17 aircraft assigned to the 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi National Guard, with personnel and cargo following exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 27, 2023. Exercise AD 23 integrated U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 08:03
    Photo ID: 7883185
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-SF462-3015
    Resolution: 8710x4789
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF, NI, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home
    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home
    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home
    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home
    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home
    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home
    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    Air Defender
    146AW
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT