The first in and the last out; Contingency Response Airmen help bring Exercise Air Defender 2023 participants home

U.S. Airmen with 123rd and 156th Contingency Response Groups and the 172nd and 146th Contingency Response Flights help to load a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 172nd Airlift Wing, Mississippi National Guard, with personnel and cargo following exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 27, 2023. Exercise AD 23 integrated U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

