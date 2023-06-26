U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, left, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center Commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Shawn Elliott, right, 4th Combat Training Squadron incoming commander, at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, June 15, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:33
|Photo ID:
|7883016
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-KU499-1009
|Resolution:
|3026x3180
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|EINSIEDLERHOF, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Combat Training Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Jered Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT