U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, left, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center Commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Robert Montgomery, right, 4th Combat Training Squadron outgoing commander, at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, June 15, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:32
|Photo ID:
|7883014
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-KU499-1008
|Resolution:
|3812x3760
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|EINSIEDLERHOF, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Combat Training Squadron says farewell [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Jered Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT