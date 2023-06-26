U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, left, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center Commander, receives the guidon from Col. Lee Stanford, right, 5th Combat Training Squadron outgoing commander, at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, June 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:34
|Photo ID:
|7882995
|VIRIN:
|230606-F-KU499-1003
|Resolution:
|3265x3100
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|EINSIEDLERHOF, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Combat Training Squadron says farewell [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Jered Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT