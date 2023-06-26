U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, left, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center Commander, presents a decoration citation to Col. Lee Stanford, right, 5th Combat Training Squadron outgoing commander, at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, June 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:34
|Photo ID:
|7882994
|VIRIN:
|230606-F-KU499-1001
|Resolution:
|3406x2450
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|EINSIEDLERHOF, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Combat Training Squadron says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Jered Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT