    5th Combat Training Squadron says farewell, welcomes new commander

    5th Combat Training Squadron says farewell, welcomes new commander

    EINSIEDLERHOF, GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jered Trujillo 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, left, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center Commander, presents a decoration citation to Col. Lee Stanford, right, 5th Combat Training Squadron outgoing commander, at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, June 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 06:34
    This work, 5th Combat Training Squadron says farewell, welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Jered Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Combat Training Squadron says farewell, welcomes new commander
    5th Combat Training Squadron says farewell
    5th Combat Training Squadron welcomes new commander

    5 CTS
    UAWC

