    PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 24, 2023) The Republic of Singapore Navy Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Dauntless (LMV 21) launches a missile during a missile exercise with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 24. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 7882932
    VIRIN: 230624-N-FO714-4001
    Resolution: 843x595
    Size: 36.7 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Shiloh
    CTF70
    U.S.Navy
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RSS Dauntless

