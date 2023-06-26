PHILIPPINE SEA (June 24, 2023) The Republic of Singapore Navy Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Dauntless (LMV 21) launches a missile during a missile exercise with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 24. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

