    USS Shiloh Fires A Missile During Pacific Griffin 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Shiloh Fires A Missile During Pacific Griffin 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 24, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) launches a standard missile (SM) 2 during a missile exercise in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 24. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

