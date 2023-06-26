Contingency Response Airmen Meet DANG, Personify ACE

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, left, director, Air National Guard, receives an exercise patch from Col. Rusty Ballard, commander, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard at Wunstorf Air Base, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), Wunstorf, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied airpower to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)

