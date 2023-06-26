Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Airmen Meet DANG, Personify ACE

    Contingency Response Airmen Meet DANG, Personify ACE

    WUNSTORF, GERMANY

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, left, director, Air National Guard, presents a coin to Master Sgt. Adam Hoglund, an avionics technician with the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied airpower to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 03:43
    Photo ID: 7882803
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-BT678-5030
    Resolution: 4469x4128
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF, DE 
    This work, Contingency Response Airmen Meet DANG, Personify ACE [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    contingency response airmen
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    AD23

