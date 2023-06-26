Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards Banquet [Image 4 of 4]

    Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards Banquet

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Hwang, Jin Ha, president of the Korea America Friendship Society, presents an award to U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Scarlett Seneta, Religious Programs Specialist, during the annual awards festival, Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seoul, Republic of Korea, 15 June 2023. The Korea America Friendship Society hosts the annual June festival to honor the 70th Anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and express appreciation to U.S. Forces Korea members for their support of the alliance.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Gu, Sung Jun, Korean Augmentation To the United States Army)

