Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards [Image 3 of 4]

    Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Eighth Army commander Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson III, Combined Forces Korea Chief of Staff, gives congratulatory remarks to awardees during the Korea America Friendship Society June Festival banquet and Friendship Awards Presentations at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seoul, Republic of Korea, 15 June 2023. This event is held to honor the 70th Anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and express appreciation to U.S. Forces Korea members for their support of the alliance.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Gu, Sung Jun, Korean Augmentation To the United States Army)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 22:07
    Photo ID: 7882592
    VIRIN: 230615-A-UG630-1009
    Resolution: 5842x4381
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards
    Korea America Friendship Society Awards
    Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards
    Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards Banquet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Friendship
    70th Anniversary
    Korea America
    June Festival
    Friendship Awards
    Friendship Society

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT