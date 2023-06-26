Eighth Army commander Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson III, Combined Forces Korea Chief of Staff, gives congratulatory remarks to awardees during the Korea America Friendship Society June Festival banquet and Friendship Awards Presentations at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seoul, Republic of Korea, 15 June 2023. This event is held to honor the 70th Anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and express appreciation to U.S. Forces Korea members for their support of the alliance.



(U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Gu, Sung Jun, Korean Augmentation To the United States Army)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 22:07 Photo ID: 7882592 VIRIN: 230615-A-UG630-1009 Resolution: 5842x4381 Size: 1.82 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Korea America Friendship Society June Festival Awards [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.