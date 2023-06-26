Soldiers help each other don their chemical masks at Camp Rodriguez, Republic of South Korea on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Pfc. James Kim).
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7882589
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-TX409-9378
|Resolution:
|9199x6133
|Size:
|15.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 304th ESB-E conducts training exercise to show readiness. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
