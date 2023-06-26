Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    304th ESB-E conducts training exercise to show readiness. [Image 2 of 5]

    304th ESB-E conducts training exercise to show readiness.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    A Soldier dons his chemical mask at Camp Rodriguez, Republic of South Korea on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Pfc. James Kim).

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 21:32
    Photo ID: 7882588
    VIRIN: 230621-A-TX409-9327
    Resolution: 8599x5733
    Size: 14 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    This work, 304th ESB-E conducts training exercise to show readiness. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #1stToCommunicate #OneTeam

