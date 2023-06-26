Andersen AFB unlocks boundless connectivity

U.S. Air Force Airman with the 36th Communications Squadron, pose for a photo on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2023. The 36 CS is working to connect a wireless Air Force network across Andersen AFB which allows Airmen to access Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router ( NIPR ) without plugging in.

