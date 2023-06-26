Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB unlocks boundless connectivity [Image 4 of 4]

    Andersen AFB unlocks boundless connectivity

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman with the 36th Communications Squadron, pose for a photo on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2023. The 36 CS is working to connect a wireless Air Force network across Andersen AFB which allows Airmen to access Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router ( NIPR ) without plugging in.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AFNET
    Project Arc
    Mawar
    : 36th Communications Squadron

