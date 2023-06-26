U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tejani Bah, a cyber transport technician with the 36th Communications Squadron, plugs in a wireless Air Force network access point on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2023. The wireless AFNET system allows Airmen to access Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router ( NIPR ) without plugging in.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 19:22 Photo ID: 7882492 VIRIN: 230615-F-PX509-1001 Resolution: 4942x3255 Size: 10.43 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen AFB unlocks boundless connectivity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.