PEARL HARBOR (June 23, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, speaks with Adm. Yudo Margono, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, during a historical tour of Pearl Harbor. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 18:01
|Photo ID:
|7882455
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-BD629-3099
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Visits USINDOPACOM [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT