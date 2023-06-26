Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Visits USINDOPACOM

PEARL HARBOR (June 23, 2023) Adm. Yudo Margono, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, tour the USS Arizona Memorial. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

