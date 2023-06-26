Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Visits USINDOPACOM [Image 1 of 8]

    Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Visits USINDOPACOM

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    PEARL HARBOR (June 23, 2023) Adm. Yudo Margono, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, tour the USS Arizona Memorial. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 18:01
    Location: HI, US
    USINDOPACOM

