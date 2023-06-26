Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment [Image 17 of 17]

    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment

    FORT SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Capt. Christopher Sikich 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Army Reserve Soldiers with 940th Movement Control Team participated in a deployment ceremony, June 24, 2023 in Fort Sheridan, Illinois. These sustainment professionals are geared up and ready to deploy to the Middle East in support of on-going U.S. missions. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Christopher L. Sikich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 16:47
    Photo ID: 7882342
    VIRIN: 230624-A-AF943-1086
    Resolution: 6209x4139
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment [Image 17 of 17], by CPT Christopher Sikich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment
    940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Sustainment
    #Illinois
    #103rdSustainmentCommand
    #MovementControl
    #940thMovementControlTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT