Army Reserve Soldiers with 940 Movement Control Team participated in a deployment ceremony, June 24, 2023 in Fort Sheridan, Illinois. These sustainment professionals are geared up and ready to deploy to the Middle East in support of on-going U.S. missions. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Christopher L. Sikich)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7882308
|VIRIN:
|230624-A-AF943-1055
|Resolution:
|6668x4445
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment [Image 17 of 17], by CPT Christopher Sikich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT