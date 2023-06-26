940th Movement Control Team Soldiers Prepare for Middle East Deployment

Army Reserve Soldiers with 940 Movement Control Team participated in a deployment ceremony, June 24, 2023 in Fort Sheridan, Illinois. These sustainment professionals are geared up and ready to deploy to the Middle East in support of on-going U.S. missions. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Christopher L. Sikich)

