Lt. Col. Timothy R. Adams, 88th Communications Squadron commander, stands in front of a formation of Airmen during a change of command ceremony for the 88th Mission Support Group at the Wright-Patterson Club ballroom, June 22, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. During the ceremony, Col. Sean C. Brazel replaced Col. Sirena I. Morris as the 88 MSG commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Fink)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 7881779 VIRIN: 230622-F-IU965-1233 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.44 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 88th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Matthew Fink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.