88th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony

Col. Sean C. Brazel speaks at a change of command ceremony for the 88th Mission Support Group at the Wright-Patterson Club ballroom, June 22, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. During the ceremony, Brazel replaced Col. Sirena I. Morris as the 88 MSG commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Fink)

