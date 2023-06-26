Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    88th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Fink 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Sean C. Brazel speaks at a change of command ceremony for the 88th Mission Support Group at the Wright-Patterson Club ballroom, June 22, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. During the ceremony, Brazel replaced Col. Sirena I. Morris as the 88 MSG commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Fink)

    This work, 88th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Matthew Fink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    WPAFB
    88th Air Base Wing
    88ABW
    88th Mission Support Group
    88 MSG

