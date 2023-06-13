Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Premieres Mobile Incident Command Post Carts to Improve Emergency Response [Image 1 of 3]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Premieres Mobile Incident Command Post Carts to Improve Emergency Response

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard currently has two Incident Command Post (ICP) carts, enabling the Navy's vessels stationed at America's Shipyard to operate an ICP in response to an emergency event in an accessible location.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

