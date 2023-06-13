Norfolk Naval Shipyard currently has two Incident Command Post (ICP) carts, enabling the Navy's vessels stationed at America's Shipyard to operate an ICP in response to an emergency event in an accessible location.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 11:51
|Photo ID:
|7881591
|VIRIN:
|230207-D-XX785-4312
|Resolution:
|5773x3849
|Size:
|14.93 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Premieres Mobile Incident Command Post Carts to Improve Emergency Response [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Premieres Mobile Incident Command Post Carts to Improve Emergency Response
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT