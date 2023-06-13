Norfolk Naval Shipyard Premieres Mobile Incident Command Post Carts to Improve Emergency Response

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently purchased two hydraulic Incident Command Post (ICP) carts, enabling the Navy’s vessels stationed at America’s Shipyard to operate an ICP in response to an emergency event in an accessible location.



An idea originating from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS&IMF), the cart itself is easy to maneuver and lock into place at a desired location and is outfitted with usable electrical outlets for items like radio charging stations. The cart provides ample storage for items to equip emergency response personnel with the tools they need during an event, including bullhorns, sound-powered phones, copies of Ships Plan of the Day (SPOD), binders and references for emergency response, electrical cords, flashlights, placards and signs, tarps, and more. In addition, NNSY also had the prototype lab fit the carts with laminated boards to enable logging of real-time status updates and messages during an event, as well as damage control (DC) plates to provide diagrams of the vessel to include schematics of each level.



“Regarding emergency response, resource deployment is a critical component. Once the ship added the ICP Cart to their operation, it provided immediate value,” said NNSY Surface Fire Safety Officer Adam Omdahl. “Ship’s company can set up in a central onboard location, easily accessible by those responding, and coordinate incident response efforts. Using this cart, in conjunction with other critical tools, really adds an extra layer of support.”



NNSY Surface Fire Safety Officer Tom Strickland added, “This has been a big win when it comes to teamwork. We were able to expand on an idea from PSNS&IMF to best fit the needs of the ships as they are stationed at NNSY, including adding input from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The vendor and our prototype lab were quick to help create our vision and now these carts are able to be used in drills and emergencies.”



The shipyard plans to continue to improve the carts as the need arises and will provide them to incoming vessels to help the crew get acclimated prior to arrival onboard America’s Shipyard.



“The ICP Cart is an excellent tool for emergency response because it enables the Sailors to provide timely information and resources to their responders and teams,” said Omdahl.

