Coast Guard Base Charleston holds change of command ceremony

Capt. Veronica Brecht, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Charleston, Rear Adm. Carola List, director of operational logistics, and Capt. Eric Jones, new commander of the base, stand together during Base Charleston’s change-of-command ceremony in Goose Creek, South Carolina, June 23, 2023. List presided over the ceremony in which Brecht transferred command of Base Charleston to Jones. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Base Charleston)

