Capt. Michael Paradise, chief of base operations, presents retirement orders to Capt. Veronica Brecht, during a retirement ceremony in Goose Creek, South Carolina, June 23, 2023. Brecht retired from the Coast Guard after 25 years of service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Base Charleston)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7881409
|VIRIN:
|230623-G-G0107-1004
|Resolution:
|1436x953
|Size:
|620.2 KB
|Location:
|GOOSE CREEK, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Base Charleston holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
