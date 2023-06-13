Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Base Charleston holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Base Charleston holds change of command ceremony

    GOOSE CREEK, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Capt. Michael Paradise, chief of base operations, presents retirement orders to Capt. Veronica Brecht, during a retirement ceremony in Goose Creek, South Carolina, June 23, 2023. Brecht retired from the Coast Guard after 25 years of service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Base Charleston)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Location: GOOSE CREEK, SC, US 
    Ceremony
    South Carolina
    Change of Command
    Base Charleston

