Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Leader Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    Best Leader Competition 2023

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. James Whitaker 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Cole Biehl, assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, participate in a ruck march during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader Competition held at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany May 28 - June 2, 2023. U.S., medics participate in the competition, which includes foreign badge events (Norwegian Foot March and Polish Marksmanship Badge). The U.S. Army winners of this competition will go on to represent Medical Readiness Command, Europe at the 2023 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition in the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. James L. Whitaker Jr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 04:13
    Photo ID: 7881058
    VIRIN: 230531-A-EH310-1016
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Leader Competition 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by CPL James Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Leader Competition 2023
    Best Leader Competition 2023
    Best Leader Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMEDCOM
    Best Leader
    BLC 2023
    USArmy Medic
    USAEURO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT