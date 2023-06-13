Best Leader Competition 2023

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Womack Medical Facility, participate in a ruck march during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader Competition held at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany May 28 - June 2, 2023. U.S., medics participate in the competition, which includes foreign badge events (Norwegian Foot March and Polish Marksmanship Badge). The U.S. Army winners of this competition will go on to represent Medical Readiness Command, Europe at the 2023 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition in the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. James L. Whitaker Jr)

