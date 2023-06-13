The Italian Navy Frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) steams in the Adriatic Sea while operating with the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 23, 2023. The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steam the Adriatic Sea, June 23, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

