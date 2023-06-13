Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITS Alpino F 594 [Image 5 of 5]

    ITS Alpino F 594

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The Italian Navy Frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) steams in the Adriatic Sea while operating with the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), June 23, 2023. The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steam the Adriatic Sea, June 23, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 7880708
    VIRIN: 230623-N-TL968-1806
    Resolution: 2512x1675
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITS Alpino F 594 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

