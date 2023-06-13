An Italian Navy NH90 NATO frigate helicopter prepares to land on the Italian Navy Frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) while operating with the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Adriatic Sea, June 23, 2023. The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steam the Adriatic Sea, June 23, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 22:10 Photo ID: 7880707 VIRIN: 230623-N-TL968-1766 Resolution: 1910x1273 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ITS Alpino F 594 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.