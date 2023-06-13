Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Change of Command [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Change of Command

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230625-N-KW492-0331 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 25, 2023) Commanding Officer Capt. Warren Smith, from Upland, California, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 25, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023
    #USNavy
    #US7thFleet
    #PartnershipsMatter
    #USSAntietam
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #Warship54

