USS Antietam (CG 54) Change of Command

230625-N-KW492-0331 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 25, 2023) Commanding Officer Capt. Warren Smith, from Upland, California, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 25, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

