230625-N-KW492-0428 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 25, 2023) Sailors salute Commanding Officer Capt. Victor Garza, from Gilroy, California, as he departs during a change of command ceremony aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in Da Nang, Vietnam, June 25, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7880654
|VIRIN:
|230625-N-KW492-2428
|Resolution:
|2141x1808
|Size:
|897.63 KB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Hometown:
|GILROY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|15
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Antietam holds Change of Command Ceremony in Vietnam
