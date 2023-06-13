Puma Knowledge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Harbeck, 824th Base Defense Squadron fire team member, center, discusses Puma Unmanned Aerial System operations with members of the Royal Canadian Navy during EXERCISE AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION 2023 aboard a RCN vessel near British Columbia, Canada, June 21, 2023. Both the U.S. Air Force and RCN operate the Puma UAS and were able to pass on different techniques, tactics and procedures to build the capabilities of both forces and enhance joint partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

Location: BC, CA