    Puma Knowledge [Image 2 of 3]

    Puma Knowledge

    BC, CANADA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Harbeck, 824th Base Defense Squadron fire team member, center, discusses Puma Unmanned Aerial System operations with members of the Royal Canadian Navy during EXERCISE AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION 2023 aboard a RCN vessel near British Columbia, Canada, June 21, 2023. Both the U.S. Air Force and RCN operate the Puma UAS and were able to pass on different techniques, tactics and procedures to build the capabilities of both forces and enhance joint partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7880533
    VIRIN: 230621-F-WQ860-1336
    Resolution: 4312x2869
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: BC, CA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 86

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puma Knowledge [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air combat command
    agile combat employment
    multicapable airmen
    lead wing
    AGILE BLIZZARD
    UNIFED VISION

