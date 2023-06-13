Puma Knowledge

Royal Canadian Navy Sailor First Class Samuel Hunt launches a CU-175 Puma Maritime Miniature Uncrewed Aerial System from a RCN ship during EXERCISE AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION 2023 near British Columbia, Canada June 21, 2023. The MMUAS is used to collect intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information, and for the first time was able to be transferred near-real time to a separate location demonstrating advancements in capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

