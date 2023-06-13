Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puma Knowledge [Image 1 of 3]

    Puma Knowledge

    BC, CANADA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Canadian Navy Sailor First Class Samuel Hunt launches a CU-175 Puma Maritime Miniature Uncrewed Aerial System from a RCN ship during EXERCISE AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION 2023 near British Columbia, Canada June 21, 2023. The MMUAS is used to collect intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information, and for the first time was able to be transferred near-real time to a separate location demonstrating advancements in capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 16:20
    Location: BC, CA
    This work, Puma Knowledge [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air combat command
    agile combat employment
    multicapable airmen
    lead wing
    AGILE BLIZZARD
    UNIFED VISION

