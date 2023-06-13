Nimitz Awards and Honors

230624-N-YV347-1201 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 24, 2023) U.S. Navy Captain Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) congratulates awardees in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
