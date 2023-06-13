Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Awards and Honors [Image 4 of 5]

    Nimitz Awards and Honors

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2016

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230624-N-YV347-1201 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 24, 2023) U.S. Navy Captain Craig Sicola, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) congratulates awardees in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 08:41
    VIRIN: 230624-N-YV347-1201
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
