    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group visits Vietnam [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group visits Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    DA NANG, Vietnam (June 25, 2023) – Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, center, commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5, poses for a photo with strike group leadership and Vietnamese military officers during an arrival ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed carrier, USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76), carrier strike group (CSG) in Da Nang, Vietnam June 25, 2023. This marks Ronald Reagan’s first visit to the country since diplomatic relations were re-established. Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Location: DA NANG, VN 
    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Da Nang
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CTF 70
    CSG 5

