USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group visits Vietnam

DA NANG, Vietnam (June 25, 2023) – Capt. Bill Johnson, Chief of Staff of Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5, shakes hands with a Vietnamese military officer during an arrival ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed carrier, USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76), carrier strike group (CSG) in Da Nang, Vietnam June 25, 2023. This marks Ronald Reagan’s first visit to the country since diplomatic relations were re-established. Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

