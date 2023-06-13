Italian Joint Operations

The Italian Navy frigate Alpino (F 594), left, and Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) perform a refueling-at-sea evolution with the USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) in the Adriatic Sea, June 19, 2023. The USS Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

